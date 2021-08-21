Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $91.75 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $120.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.47. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,386 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,383,000 after purchasing an additional 155,346 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after purchasing an additional 186,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.7% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,116,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,610,000 after purchasing an additional 60,494 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after buying an additional 327,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.