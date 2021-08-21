NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Shares Gap Up to $19.24

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.24, but opened at $19.80. NeuroPace shares last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 209 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NeuroPace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.49 million. Analysts expect that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth $6,048,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth $952,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth $3,507,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

