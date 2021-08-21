New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.60.

NJR stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

