New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,488 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Alphabet worth $1,604,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,748.59 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,767.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,582.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

