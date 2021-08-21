New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,212,822 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,751 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of General Motors worth $190,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

Shares of GM stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

