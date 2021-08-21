New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,034,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,065 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.33% of The Charles Schwab worth $439,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $58,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,436 shares of company stock worth $32,474,713 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,127. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

