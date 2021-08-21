New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $130 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,256 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.29% of Marriott International worth $129,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,270,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 18.2% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Marriott International by 20.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $131.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 123.73 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.12.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

