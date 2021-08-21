New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $209.62 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 859,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,186,143 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Square were worth $209,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Square by 2.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at $295,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Square by 119.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Square by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 79,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,113,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $263.05 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a PE ratio of 230.75, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Barclays raised their target price on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total transaction of $760,050.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,044,494.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total transaction of $45,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 688,818 shares of company stock worth $168,138,339 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

