New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $246.90 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,958,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $246,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,057,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 8.1% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,871,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 26.5% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,616,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $111.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.