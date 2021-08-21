New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $408.25 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,642,551 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 95,259 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $408,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $167.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,783,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,930. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.43. The company has a market cap of $265.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

