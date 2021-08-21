New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 558 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 414,419 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $120,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Autodesk by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,415 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Autodesk by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,367 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Autodesk by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,408 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK opened at $334.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $335.67. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.45.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

