New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,117,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $308,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PM remained flat at $$101.42 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,495. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $158.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

