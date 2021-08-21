Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will announce $3.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.38 billion. Newmont posted sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $12.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $13.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Newmont.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

NEM stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,165,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,613. Newmont has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,072,000 after acquiring an additional 116,987 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $4,259,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 302,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Newmont by 60.9% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.