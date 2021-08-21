Newscrypto Trading 22.1% Higher This Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $126.63 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00134198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00158591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,007.17 or 1.00197783 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.49 or 0.00921060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.96 or 0.06530213 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,855,336 coins and its circulating supply is 151,205,689 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

