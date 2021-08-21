Newton Coin Project (NCP) Hits Market Cap of $51,559.52

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 560.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 572.2% against the dollar. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $51,559.52 and approximately $328.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.