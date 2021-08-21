Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Up to $6.79

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $7.13. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 1,500 shares.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEXA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth about $147,000. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
Read More: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.