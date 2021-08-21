Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Up to $6.79

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $7.13. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEXA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth about $147,000. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.