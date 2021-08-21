NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $33,000 Holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cloudera by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,927,000 after acquiring an additional 970,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cloudera by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,424 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,340,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,336,000 after purchasing an additional 603,552 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,099,000 after purchasing an additional 246,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81. Cloudera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $579,208.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 120,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,384.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

