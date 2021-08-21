NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,464 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FAN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 98,584 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,422,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 97,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 178,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 39,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $783,000.

Shares of FAN stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

