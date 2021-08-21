NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 50.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in POSCO were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in POSCO in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 516.7% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 15.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in POSCO by 30.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of PKX opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.74. POSCO has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $92.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that POSCO will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

