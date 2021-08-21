NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 355,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after buying an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 35,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,589,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,588. The firm has a market cap of $169.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

