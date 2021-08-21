NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 41.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 129.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.79. 4,039,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410,930. The company has a market cap of $265.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $174.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

