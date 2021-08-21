Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Separately, CLSA upgraded Nissan Motor from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Nissan Motor stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $18.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.62 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

