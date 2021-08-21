Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Niu Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

NIU stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $53.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIU. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,292,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,864,000 after purchasing an additional 430,342 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 315.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,903,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,463,000 after buying an additional 1,445,481 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 313.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,868,000 after buying an additional 1,436,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 39.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,217,000 after buying an additional 371,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 8,574.5% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 917,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after buying an additional 907,098 shares in the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

