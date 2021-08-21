NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Buys $27,600.00 in Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Raynard D. Benvenuti purchased 5,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,160.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NNBR opened at $5.25 on Friday. NN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $225.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.31.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 32.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NN by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NN by 413.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 114,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NN by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 448,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 59,984 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

