Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Short Interest Update

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 210,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 160,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $563.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,232.77, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

