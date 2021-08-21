Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 429.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NENTF opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.15. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $58.95.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

