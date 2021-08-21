Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Tullio acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,709. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,762 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,660,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 873,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,192,000 after buying an additional 471,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 430,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. Institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

