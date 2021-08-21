NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Trading Down 5.9%

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) shares dropped 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 13,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.65.

About NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX)

NovAccess Global, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, OH.

