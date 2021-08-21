Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUVB remained flat at $$9.86 during midday trading on Monday. 766,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.27. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

