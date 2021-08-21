OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in July

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 132,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS:OBIIF remained flat at $$209.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.49. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $209.00 and a one year high of $209.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.00.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

