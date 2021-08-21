ODUWA (OWC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.21 million and $12,707.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,017.56 or 1.00004782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00048221 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00071582 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009358 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000534 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

