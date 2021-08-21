Omni (OMNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.53 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $168.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.50 or 0.00009070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $181.24 or 0.00365302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,254 coins and its circulating supply is 562,938 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.