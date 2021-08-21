Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases 26,000 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $222,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,206 shares of Harrow Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $69,965.60.

On Monday, July 19th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 5,869 shares of Harrow Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $40,906.93.

On Thursday, June 17th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 11,262 shares of Harrow Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $93,699.84.

Shares of HROW stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $246.35 million, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Harrow Health had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HROW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter worth about $86,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 target price on the stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

