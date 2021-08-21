Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $268,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Opes Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,399 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $325,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 98,113 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,486,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,025. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $76.69 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.69. The company has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

