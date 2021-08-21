Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 405.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 92,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,822. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $55.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52.

