Opes Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.9% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.46. 1,777,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.02. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

