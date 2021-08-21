Opes Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of NIKE by 8.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in NIKE by 1.4% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 5,245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,039,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,930. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $265.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

