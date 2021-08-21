Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Short Interest Down 18.8% in July

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Opthea stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. 2,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,014. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63. Opthea has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.27% of Opthea worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

