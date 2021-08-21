Optimum Investment Advisors Has $110,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,059,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 39.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 772.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 50.2% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $165.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at $29,088,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,553. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

