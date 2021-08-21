Optimum Investment Advisors Has $245,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 231.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 25,690 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

VMC opened at $183.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $119.28 and a one year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.