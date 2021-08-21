Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 175.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

EWU opened at $32.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.95.

