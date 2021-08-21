Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 482 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $69.84 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $70.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

