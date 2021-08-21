Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 21,932 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 155,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.86. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $95.74.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

