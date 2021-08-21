Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 150 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,948,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 30.0% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Marriott International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 25.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Marriott International by 8.9% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $131.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.73 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.