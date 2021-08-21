Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORAN shares. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 198,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 119,914 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,458,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter valued at about $928,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 740,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 134,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 645,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 240,340 shares in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORAN stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.30. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a boost from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 8.47%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

