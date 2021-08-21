Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 17,398 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $593,619.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of -0.35.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). Analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPTX. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $704,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,157 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $13,597,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 70,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

