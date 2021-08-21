Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Sunday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 5th. This is a boost from Orora’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Orora Company Profile
Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.