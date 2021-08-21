OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $122.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.14% from the company’s previous close.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,855,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after buying an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 558,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,766,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 413,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,719,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 382,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,792,000 after buying an additional 33,450 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

