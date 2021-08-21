Ovid Therapeutics Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ovid Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.08. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.91. The company has a market cap of $238.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.80. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 289,955 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 585,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 172.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 609,818 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.