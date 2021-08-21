Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Insider Sells £33,857.20 in Stock

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) insider Stephen John Silvester sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £33,857.20 ($44,234.65).
Stephen John Silvester also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 19th, Stephen John Silvester sold 13,022 shares of Palace Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total value of £32,294.56 ($42,193.05).
Shares of LON:PCA opened at GBX 250.18 ($3.27) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 262.11. The company has a market capitalization of £115.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.54. Palace Capital Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 280.57 ($3.67).
Palace Capital Company Profile
Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
