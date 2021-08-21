Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Insider Sells £33,857.20 in Stock

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) insider Stephen John Silvester sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £33,857.20 ($44,234.65).

Stephen John Silvester also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palace Capital alerts:

On Thursday, August 19th, Stephen John Silvester sold 13,022 shares of Palace Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total value of £32,294.56 ($42,193.05).

Shares of LON:PCA opened at GBX 250.18 ($3.27) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 262.11. The company has a market capitalization of £115.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.54. Palace Capital Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 280.57 ($3.67).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Palace Capital’s previous dividend of $2.50. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.83%.

Palace Capital Company Profile

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.